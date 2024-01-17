Bear of the Day: Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF , the pet retail superstore with 1,500 locations across the US, Mexico and Puerto Rico has struggled in its competition against e-commerce in recent years, ceding valuable market share.

A slowdown in growth following the Covid recovery boom and high expenditures have also played a role in pushing the stock lower and shifting analysts to the bearish side. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating and should thus be avoided until a material fundamental change.

Falling Earnings Estimates

Earnings estimates have plummeted in the last two months, giving Petco Health and Wellness Co. the lowest Zacks Rank. Current quarter earnings estimates have been lowered by (-86%) and are projected to fall (-91%) YoY to $0.02 per share. Additionally, FY24 estimates have fallen by (-71%) and are forecast to decline (89%) YoY to $0.08 per share.

Additionally, sales for this year are expected to grow 3% YoY to $6.2 billion and just 0.13% next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

WOOF stock has been selling off since its IPO and is down a cumulative (-90%) since then. Clearly something is going wrong at the company. That being said, one day there will likely be a bottom, as the Petco brand is extremely well-known. Because of that, I don’t think this is a stock that investors should sell short, but rather be avoided until things markedly improve.



Image Source: TradingView

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.