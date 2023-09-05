Bear of the Day: Paramount Global (PARA)

Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Paramount Global ( PARA ), formerly ViacomCBS, is a multinational media and entertainment conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of brands and assets. However, the company is mainly focused on creating, distributing, and monetizing content across different platforms, including television, film, digital streaming, and live events. Paramount Global owns and operates well-known entertainment brands such as Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ streaming service, MTV, CBS, Nickelodeon, Showtime, and others. The company also produces a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, news programs, and digital content, catering to a global audience.

Ballooning Debt

Friday, Moody’s, a global financial services company specializing in credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, cut Paramount Global’s debt rating from Baa2 to Baa3, one step above “noninvestment” grade. Paramount currently has more than $15 billion in long-term debt.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Because of the company’s outsized long-term debt, it has been forced to make cuts elsewhere. Recently, Paramount agreed to sell its Simon & Schuster book division and was forced to slash its quarterly dividend by nearly 80% to raise cash.

A Rapidly Changing Industry

Paramount’s business is being hurt by changing consumer preferences. Consumers are increasingly “cord-cutting” more than ever due to the many advantages over traditional cable such as cost savings, content variety and personalization, ad-free viewing and commitment free subscriptions. Though Paramount has a streaming service of its own, it faces stiff competition from strong existing streaming companies such as Netflix ( NFLX ), Amazon ( AMZN ) Prime, Apple ( AAPL ) TV, Disney ( DIS ) +, and many more. Global advertising is also adversely impacting Paramount. Year-over-year advertising revenues dropped 5.9% amid a weak global advertising market and fewer NFL games aired. As a result, annual EPS has moved in the wrong direction for investors and has declined for five consecutive years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Relative Weakness

PARA’s price and volume action is mirroring its weakening fundamental picture. In the past five years, PARA stock is down 74.2%, drastically underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s gain of 58.6% over the same period. How weak has PARA been? The stock is now knocking on the door of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic crash lows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The recent Moody’s downgrade of Paramount Global’s debt rating underscores the risk inherent in the stock. The company’s long-term debt exceeds $15 billion, its quarterly dividend is shrinking, and fierce competition from streaming giants will likely cap new growth opportunities.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.