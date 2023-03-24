Bear of the Day: Papa John's International (PZZA)

Papa John's International ( PZZA ) has seen its earnings revisions tumble over the last year as it faces rising costs and other headwinds. The pizza delivery powerhouse is also dealing with some leadership shakeups, as well as tough-to-compete against periods alongside a growing assortment of food delivery options.

Papa John’s Basics

Papa John’s is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with over 5,700 restaurants in roughly 50 countries and territories. PZZA competes against Domino's Pizza DPZ and other low-priced pizza chains, as well as local and higher-end places for its share of the take-out pizza market.

Papa John’s and other companies benefited from the stay-at-home covid boost and then a desire from consumers to eat out during a period of economic positivity. PZZA’s earnings outlook has been fading for over a year now amid the shifting economic and consumer spending landscape.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Papa John’s executive team has continually pointed to higher labor costs and commodity prices as some of the reasons for its shrinking earnings. The pizza power’s adjusted earnings dropped from $3.51 a share in FY21 to $2.94 in 2022 on 2% higher revenue.

Papa John’s FY23 and FY24 consensus EPS estimates have dropped 10% and 13%, respectively over the last 60 days. These downward earnings revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now. Zacks estimates call for PZZA’s adjusted 2023 earnings to slip by 2.4% on 4.3% higher revenue.

Bottom Line

News broke earlier this week that Papa John’s CFO would step down. The c-suite change came after PZZA said in early March that Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP and Chair of the Papa John’s board of directors, resigned.

Papa John’s shares have dropped over 40% from their late 2021 peaks, as it fell alongside many early pandemic winners that simply got overheated. Its main rival, Domino’s, tumbled by almost exactly as much, with the two stocks now neck-and-neck over the last five years.

The selloff has PZZA trading at more reasonable valuations. Still, it might be best to stray away from Papa John’s right now as it continues to face various cost pressures and more delivery competition than ever before as Uber Eats and others expand.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.