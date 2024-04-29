Bear of the Day: Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien NTR, a current Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services through its leading global retail network. Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company is in the Zacks Fertilizers industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 14% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Nutrien

Nutrien shares have faced a rocky road over the last year, down more than 20% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results have consistently come in below expectations as of late, with NTR falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 35% across its last four releases.

The less-than-ideal performance from shares has boosted its yield considerably, paying 4.2% on an annual basis.

Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming quarterly release expected on May 8th, as current consensus expectations suggest a 67% pullback in earnings on 12% lower sales. Revenue expectations have been similarly taken lower, with the $5.4 billion expected down 1% since the beginning of February.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Nutrien NTR is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.