The market has been on fire since October. A good chunk of that move has come this year. There are several areas of the market which have been red hot, but there are other areas that have cooled down a bit. When the market takes a pause, you don’t want to be leftover holding the bag with a stock that has been seeing its earnings go in the wrong direction. One way to avoid these stocks is by leaning on the time-tested strategy of our Zacks Rank.

Stocks which are not in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have seen their earnings estimates shrink. Among those stocks are today’s Bear of the Day, Motorcar Parts of America(MPAA). Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Currently, MPAA is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is the downside earnings revisions coming from analysts over the last week. Analysts have slashed their numbers for the current quarter, next quarter, current year and next year. The bearish moves have cut the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.82 to $1.12 while next year’s number is off from $2.50 down to the same $1.12.

The Automotive – Replacement Parts industry ranks in the Bottom 13% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There is one stocks within this industry which enjoys a positive Zacks Rank. That’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Genuine Parts GPC. Other stocks within the industry include Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Douglas Dynamics (PLOW).

