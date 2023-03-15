Bear of the Day: MicroStrategy (MSTR)

MicroStrategy ( MSTR ) currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and there could be more short-term weakness ahead for the business intelligence company despite the Computer – Software Industry being in the top 28% of over 250 Zacks Industries.

Furthermore, some longer-term risks will also need to be monitored as MicroStrategy has struggled with profitability over the last few years and has burned through a considerable amount of cash from reinvesting in its enterprise analytics software and services business.

Cash Crunch

Amid high inflation and broader economic concerns, investors may want to stay away from companies with weaker balance sheets. Unfortunately, MicroStrategy appears very risky in this regard with only $51 million in cash on hand compared to $567 million in 2019.

While newer or startup tech companies get the benefit of the doubt in terms of cash flow and shoring up the balance sheet, MicroStrategy was founded in 1989 and has been public since 1998 making its cash crunch an indication that its business is ailing.



EPS & Poor Performance

MicroStrategy’s earnings are expected to be back in the black this year at $2.10 per share compared to an astonishing adjusted loss of -$124.61 a share in 2022. However, fiscal 2023 earnings estimate revisions have dropped 35% throughout the quarter and FY24 estimates have declined 27%.



Adding fuel to the fire is MicroStrategy’s poor performance over the last few years. Despite being up +62% year to date, MicroStrategy stock is still down -70% over the last two years to largely underperform the S&P 500’s -4% and the Nasdaq’s -15%.



Bottom Line

With earnings estimates revisions declining and a limited amount of cash remaining the rally in MicroStrategy stock this year appears overdone. Investors will want to be cautious of MicroStrategy stock which currently trades over $200 per share and question the premium they are paying for the company.

