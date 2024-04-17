Bear of the Day: Manitowoc (MTW)

The Manitowoc Company ( MTW ) is a global provider of crane-based lifting solutions for the world's builders of skyscrapers, bridges, mining, and other complex projects requiring heavy vertical feats.



Founded in 1902, MTW provides engineered lifting solutions for numerous industries, from housing to helipads. They serve these diverse markets through a comprehensive product line of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, telescoping, and tower cranes.



Their equipment is offered under mulitple brands including Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.



As a Wisconsin resident, with a big heart for old-school manufacturing like Harley Davidson, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Mercury Marine, and Oshkosh, I take no pleasure in writing about the earnings decline of MTW.



But here we are and I think the stock is providing good value at these levels.



Why the Zacks #5 Rank?



You can learn more about the company's last quarterly report here.



The subsequent Wall Street reactions from MTW results and guidance took EPS estimates down significantly.



But in my view, this industrial stalwart with a $500 million market cap is worth far more given sales of $2.3 billion -- especially since commercial real estate barely flinched during the past few years of the "office exodus."



So let's stay tuned for the next buying opportunity in MTW during this current earnings hiccup. The Zacks Rank will let us know.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.