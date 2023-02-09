Bear of the Day: Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Logitech International ( LOGI ) makes everything from keyboards to streaming-focused video cameras. Logitech’s sales skyrocketed practically overnight during the early months of the pandemic as people splurged on video gaming accessories and essential work-from-home tech.

Like many early pandemic winners, Logitech stock became a victim of its own success. And now Logitech’s earnings and revenue outlook is trending in the wrong direction.

PC and Gaming Peripherals

Logitech is a standout in the peripheral equipment space. Logitech caters to everyone from hardcore gamers and remote workers to businesses and beyond. Logitech’s offerings include mice & keyboards, headsets & webcams, streaming-focused cameras, microphones, & lighting, as well as speakers, and more.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-headquartered firm has grown rather steadily over the last 20 or so years. Logitech posted seven-straight years of revenue expansion, including a 76% YoY surge during its fiscal 2021 that saw it climb from $2.98 billion to $5.25 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The remote works and home entertainment boom helped Logitech hit a homerun during the early months of the pandemic. LOGI even followed up its stellar, impossible-to-compete-against year with another roughly 4% sales growth during its fiscal 2022.

But the covid windfall is now gone, with the firm having posted five-straight quarterly sales declines, including a 22% YoY drop in Q3 FY23, which it reported on January 23.

Logitech’s earnings outlook has continued to fade as it deals “with macroeconomic conditions, including currency exchange rates and inflation, as well as lower enterprise and consumer spending.” Zacks estimates call for its FY23 revenue to fall 17% and for its adjusted earnings to sink by 31% against last year.

Bottom Line

Logitech’s earnings outlook has tumbled, with its near-term outlook fading the fastest. The firm’s most accurate estimates for the coming two quarters also come in well below the already beaten-down Zacks consensus.

All of LOGI’s negative bottom-line revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at the moment. Logitech’s Peripheral Equipment industry is also currently ranked in the bottom 32% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Logitech is still a strong company that makes top-of-the-line products that aren’t going anywhere. LOGI simply experienced an unprecedented covid pull forward/windfall that makes its YoY comparisons very harsh. Plus, the economy is slowing and people are cutting back on many non-essential items.

Logitech shares have mounted a bit of a comeback, up around 30% off their October lows. Despite the climb, LOGI still trades 60% below its summer of 2021 peaks.

The recent comeback of all things growth might inspire more people to jump back into Logitech, but the boom could also lead to a rather larger pullback. It seems wise for near-term investors to possibly stay away from playing LOGI stock right now.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.