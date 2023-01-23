Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)

The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.

One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks which are Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stocks have seen analysts cut earnings estimates. When analysts are predicting dismal futures like this, it may be a stock to avoid in the near-term.

Today’s Bear of the Day is one of these. It’s Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States and one of the largest in the world. The company designs and builds ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, as well as for international customers. HII's portfolio includes aircraft carriers, amphibious warfare ships, surface combatants, and submarines, as well as a wide range of support and auxiliary ships. The company also provides a range of engineering and technical services, including ship design and systems integration, as well as maintenance and modernization services.

Over the last sixty days, analysts cut their earnings estimates for both the current year and next year. The bearish sentiments have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $15.32 to $14.69 while next year’s number is off from $17.98 to $14.92.

The Aerospace – Defense industry is in the Top 37% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other stocks within this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. This includes Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Momentus MNTS and Airbus EADSY.

