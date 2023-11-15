Bear Of The Day: Helen of Troy (HELE)

Helen of Troy (HELE) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) has seen earnings estimates slide lower recently despite a good history of beating Zacks Consensus Estimate. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Helen of Troy engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of HELE, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For HELE I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $8.86 to $8.77 over the last 60 days.

The next year moved from $10.05 to $9.80 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

