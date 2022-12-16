Bear of the Day: Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Oil prices have come down considerably from their highs. The global supply glut has given way to recession fears. Central banks around the world are tightening up, raising rates and staying tough on inflation. That has not only oil prices but oil stocks around the world coming down to Earth. One such stock is today’s Bear of the Day. Why? Well, earnings estimates for the stock are moving in the wrong direction, down. Beware when you see this troubling trend develop in stocks.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Gulport Energy GPOR. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas.

Gulport Energy is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States industry which ranks in the Bottom 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the unfavorable rank is that analysts have been cutting their estimates for the current year and next year. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have dropped their numbers for the current year while three have done so for next year. The bearish moves have brought our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year down from $22.35 to $18.36 while next year’s number is off from $27.41 to $23.10.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It's important to note the positive here though. That $18.36 for the current year means a PE of just 3.82x earnings. That’s below even the industry average of 6.3x. And that is for a company that is still set to growth next year’s EPS by 25.8%.

There is only one stock within this industry that is seeing estimates move in a positive direction. That is Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) W&T Offshore WTI. There are several stocks in the industry which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks including Amplify Energy AMPY.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.