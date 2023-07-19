Bear of the Day: Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. FL operates as a global footwear and apparel retailer. The company’s brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand consisting of sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel and accessories for children; and Champs Sports, a mall-based specialty retailer. Foot Locker also provides its products under the WSS and atmos brands through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps.

The Zacks Rundown

FL, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a component of the Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry group, which ranks in the bottom 24% out of more than 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past three months:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Candidates in the bottom tiers of industries can often be solid potential short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when included in a poorly-performing industry group, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

Foot Locker has failed to gain a spring in its step, and the stock is agreeing with this notion. FL stock experienced a climax top in February of this year and has been in a price downtrend ever since. The share price is hovering near 52-week lows, all while the general market has rebounded sharply.

Recent Earnings Miss and Deteriorating Outlook

Foot Locker fell short of the earnings mark in the most recent announcement. The footwear and apparel company reported first-quarter earnings back in May of $0.70/share, missing the $0.78/share consensus EPS estimate by -10.26%. The stock gapped down following the release and has failed to gain any traction ever since.

FL has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late, with analysts slashing estimates across the board. For the second quarter, analysts have decreased estimates by 92.86% in the past 60 days. The Q2 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now $0.04/share, reflecting a -96.36% decline relative to the same quarter last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the year, analysts have also revised their EPS estimates downward by 40.29% in the past 60 days. The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate is now $2.09/share, translating to negative growth of -57.78%. Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, FL stock is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has plunged below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages signaled by the blue and red lines, respectively. The stock is hovering near 52-week lows, with no respite from the selling in sight. Also note how both moving averages have rolled over and are sloping down – another good sign for the bears.



Image Source: StockCharts

While not the most accurate indicator, FL has also experienced what is known as a ‘death cross’, wherein the stock’s 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. FL would have to make a serious move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions in the stock. The stock has fallen nearly 29% this year alone. When a stock is falling while the general market is rallying, it’s telling us that it’s extremely weak.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to sprint to new highs anytime soon. The fact that FL is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups provides yet another headwind to a long list of concerns. A recent earnings miss and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Potential investors will want to avoid this stock, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of Foot Locker until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.