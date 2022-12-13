Bear of the Day: Emerson Electric (EMR)

The Zacks Industrial Products Sector has displayed resiliency in 2022, down roughly 11% and outperforming the general market by a fair margin.

One company residing in the realm that many are familiar with, Emerson Electric Co. EMR, has seen its near-term earnings outlook turn negative over the last several months, pushing it into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric Co. is a diversified global engineering and technology company providing a wide range of products and services to customers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets. Let’s take a closer look at how the company shapes up.

Share Performance & Valuation

Although the company’s earnings outlook has shifted sour over the last several months, EMR shares have outperformed in 2022, up a respectable 5% vs. the S&P 500’s 17% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, EMR shares currently trade at a 23.1X forward earnings multiple, above the 20.1X five-year median and its Zacks Industrial Products sector average of 18.0X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric currently carries a Value Style Score of an F.

Growth Outlook

EMR’s growth profile leaves some to be desired; for its current fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $4.08 suggests a 22% decline year-over-year. Pivoting to the top-line, estimates indicate a 24% year-over-year pullback.

Still, the growth picks back up in FY24, with estimates calling for 10% earnings growth and a 6.7% uptick in revenue.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

A slowdown in growth and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a less-than-ideal picture for the company in the short term.

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), telling us it has a weak near-term earnings outlook.

Investors should pivot to stocks that either carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks have a much stronger earnings outlook and potential to deliver explosive gains in the short-term.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.