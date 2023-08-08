The market is back within earshot of all-time highs. That means that there are plenty of stocks that are rocketing higher. You may feel like a genius right now, riding the wave. But you have to be careful because when the tide comes in, it could leave you high and dry. One way to put yourself in the best position to succeed is by investing in stocks that have strong earnings trends. Stocks with strong earnings trends tend to stay in the green from a profit perspective longer than those who have their numbers dancing all over the place.

One stock that has seen some weakness in its trend is today’s Bear of the Day, DISH Network ( DISH ). DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.



DISH Network is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is that analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have pushed down our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.38 to $1.22 for the current year while next year’s number is off from $1.03 to 59 cents.

The Cable Television industry is currently in the Bottom 13% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are no stocks in that industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. However, there are several stocks which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks. Thes include Casa Systems ( CASA ) and Charter Communications ( CHTR ).

