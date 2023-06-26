Bear Of The Day: Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (DHR) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) has seen earnings estimates slide lower recently. Despite a recent beat at the end of the April, the stock has drifted back lower. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies and healthcare filtration solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology, molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of DHR, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For DHR I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $10.15 to $9.43 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $10.89 to $10.28 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

