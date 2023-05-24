Bear Of The Day: Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (CENT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) has seen earnings estimates slide lower recently. Despite a recent beat at the start of the month, the stock has drifted back lower. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Central Garden & Pet Company is engaged in the garden and pet industries in the United States. Its segments include Pet and Garden. Its Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements; products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions. These products are sold under brands such as Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws K&H Pet Products (K&H), Kaytee, Nylabone and Zilla. Its Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass seed, vegetable, flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers and live plants.

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of CENT, I see three beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For CENT I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $2.64 to $2.35 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $2.82 to $2.55 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a majority of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

