Bear of the Day: Capri Holdings (CPRI)

The apparel business is one that is wrought with difficulties. Not only are the companies required to constantly adjust to the fickle consumers’ clothing preferences, but they are also have to efficiently manage the inventories of these shifting options.

Capri Holdings CPRI , formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited, is a multinational fashion luxury group known for its portfolio of apparel brands, which include Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Capri Holdings has not been a very good stock to own over the last 10 years, halving over that period and significantly underperforming the market. It should be noted that the Retail Apparel subindustry has performed terribly as well over the same period, demonstrating the challenges involved in the business.

Further compounding the poor sentiment is Capri’s falling sales, earnings and earnings revision trend, which has been falling since the beginning of last year and continues to decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Revision Trend

Reflecting its falling earnings estimates, Capri Holdings has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating, which doesn’t bode well for the stock. Current quarter earnings estimates have been downgraded by -27.3% over the last month and are projected to fall-26% YoY. FY24 earnings estimates have declined by -20.3% and are forecast to fall -38% YoY.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

As of today, Capri Holdings is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 11.9x, which is below the market average, but not exactly cheap for a company with cratering sales and earnings. Additionally, its 10-year median valuation is 10.4x while sales are expected to fall -6.7% this year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Because Capri Holdings owns some prestigious brands there is a possibility for it to turn the business and stock around, however as of now the stock should be avoided. Until we begin to see a material pickup in sales growth or the earnings revisions trend, I think investors should look for opportunities elsewhere.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.