Bear of the Day: Camping World (CWH)

Camping World (CWH) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a provider of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts

The stock has had a rough 2022, down about 40% on the year. On top of market weakness, the stock has reported some earnings misses that have brought pressure in the name.

And now the stock is starting to trend lower as earnings estimates fall. Investors should be cautions as the stock zeros in on 2022 lows.

About the Company

Camping World is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL. The company was founded in 1966 and employs over 12,000 people.

Camping World operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company operated through a network of approximately 187 retail locations in 40 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms.

CWH is valued at $2 billion and has a Forward PE of 5. The company holds a Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Value, Growth and Momentum. The stock pays a hefty dividend of 10%, but that hasn’t been enough to attract investors.

Q3 Earnings

The company reported EPS in early November, reporting a 16% EPS miss. This was their second earnings miss in just three quarters and the stock is trading about 15% lower since the earnings release.

Q3 came in at $1.07 v the $1.27 expected. Revenues slightly beat expectations, coming in at $1.86B v the $1.82B expected. EBITDA margins came in at 9.3% v the 15% a year ago and was down from 12.8% last quarter.

Same store revenues were down 4.8% year over year.

Estimates

With the earnings report leaning to the weak side, analyst have lowered estimates. We can see a steady downtrend for all time frames for the last three months.

Over the last 60 days, estimate have been lowered 81% from the current quarter, falling from $0.32 to $0.06.

Looking to beat year, the last 60 days have been taken down as well. Analysts now see $3.35, which is 18% below the previously expected $4.12.

Technical Take

As mentioned above, the stock is looking at a 40% down move in 2022. The stock is about 50% off all-time highs, but over 500% above the COVID lows at $4.

Investors should be concerned that the stock is trading under all moving averages. The 200-day was holding up before EPS, but eventually gave way and the stock has been in free fall since. The bulls will need to get this MA back if they want the momentum to change.

In the meantime, there is momentum to the downside to take out 2022 lows. Those lows are only about 10% below current price, so watch that $20.85 level as that is what the bears are shooting for.

In Summary

Camping World is a great place to buy or service your recreational vehicle, but the stock should be avoided at the moment. On the fundamental side, earnings momentum is to the downside and estimates are going lower. On the technical side, the stock is drifting to 2022 lows and below all moving averages.

For those interested in the leisure and recreation services space, a better option in the sector might be Caesars Entertainment (CZR). The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that is coming off a 60% EPS beat.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camping World (CWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.