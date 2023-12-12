Bear of the Day: Becton, Dickenson and Co (BDX)

Not all stocks are enjoying the run of the small caps or chip stops or whatever your favorite niche of the market is. Some of them are struggling to keep pace with the pack. Others are actively heading lower. Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock that has pulled back from recent highs and is trending lower. The more troubling part for long-term investors is that earnings estimates are also coming down.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ). Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Medical – Dental Supplies industry which ranks in the Bottom 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the unfavorable rank is that a recent earnings report has caused several firms around Wall Street to cut their earnings estimates for the company. Over the last thirty days, eleven analysts have cut their current year number while six have followed suit for next year.

The result has slashed our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and next year. The current year number is off from $13.53 to $12.84 while next year’s number is down from $15.03 to $14.19. Those numbers are still both good for year-over-year growth though. Current year EPS growth is estimated to come in at 5.16% with next year at 10.58. That’s on revenue growth of 4.25% this year and 5.8% next year.

There are several names within the Medical – Dental Supplies industry which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks. These include Align Technology ( ALGN ) and Labcorp ( LH ).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Labcorp (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.