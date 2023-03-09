Bear of the Day: Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

Alico ALCO operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. Alico cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. In addition, ALCO is involved in cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also owns and manages land for leasing, grazing, conservation, and mining activities. Based out of Fort Myers, ALCO owns over 74,000 acres of land in Florida.

The Zacks Rundown

ALCO, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a component of the Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry group, which ranks in the bottom 35% out of more than 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months. Note how this group has widely underperformed to kick off the New Year:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Candidates in the bottom tiers of industries can often be solid potential short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when included in a poor-performing industry group, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

Along with many other agricultural stocks, ALCO experienced a climax top in April of last year and has been in a price downtrend ever since. The share price is hitting a series of lower lows and represents a compelling short opportunity as the market remains volatile.

Recent Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

ALCO has fallen short of earnings estimates in two of the past three quarters. The company most recently reported a Q1 loss of -$0.84/share in February, missing the -$0.31/share consensus EPS estimate by -170.97%. The stock has moved steadily lower since the announcement.

Over the past three quarters, ALCO has delivered an average earnings miss of -150.67%. Consistently falling short of earnings estimates is a recipe for underperformance, and Alico is no exception.

ALCO has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. For the current fiscal year, analysts have decreased estimates by -141.03% in the past 60 days. The 2023 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now -$0.94/share, reflecting a -347.62% regression relative to fiscal 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, ALCO is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has plunged below the 200-day moving average (signaled by the blue line). The stock is making a series of lower lows, with no respite from the selling in sight. Also note how the 200-day moving average is sloping down – another good sign for the bears.



Image Source: StockCharts

While not the most accurate indicator, ALCO has also experienced what is known as a ‘death cross’, wherein the stock’s 50-day moving average (red line) crosses below its 200-day moving average. ALCO would have to make a serious move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions in the stock. The stock has fallen nearly 19% in the past year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to print fresh highs anytime soon. The fact that ALCO is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups provides yet another headwind to a long list of concerns. A history of earnings misses and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Our Zacks Style Scores depict a weakening outlook for this stock, as ALCO is rated a worst-possible ‘F’ in our Value category and ‘F’ for our overall VGM score. Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of ALCO until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.