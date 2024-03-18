Bear of the Day: AirSculpt (AIRS)

When the market is hot, you feel like you can do no wrong. Then, there’s a little hiccup and you quickly see how things can go South in a hurry. It’s important to know the fundamentals when you’re looking at longer-term investment ideas. Stocks with strong earnings trends are essential over the long run. At the end of the day, stocks really are a function of their earnings.

At Zacks, stocks which are Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stocks are those with the weakest earnings trends. It’s important to understand why estimates are moving in the wrong direction if you’re holding onto a stock in this range.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) AirSculpt Technologies ( AIRS ). AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool.

The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank is that recent earnings estimate revisions have been moving in the negative direction. Current year Zacks Consensus Estimates are off rom 51 cents to 48 cents for the current year while next year’s number is off from 63 cents to 61 cents over the last thirty days. Two analysts have come out and cut those numbers.

It’s not all doom and gloom for AIRS though. Even with those negative moves, current year EPS growth is forecast to come in at 71.43% with next year’s number at 26.04%. That’s on revenue growth of 11.82% this year and 15.01% next year.

We have AirSculpt in the Technology Services industry which ranks in the Top 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are several names within that industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. That includes AppLovin ( APP ) and Block ( SQ ).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.