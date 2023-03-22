Bear of the Day: Adidas (ADDYY)

Adidas ( ADDYY ) stock may be in store for a bearish downturn landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at the moment. To that point, the Shoes and Retail Apparel Industry is also in the bottom 11% of over 248 Zacks Industries.

Om top of high inflation disrupting consumer spending, the footwear and apparel provider is dealing with massive revenue losses from severing its partnership with Kanye West following antisemitic comments the entertainer made last year.

Declining Earnings Estimates

Adidas has stated it expects to lose $1.3 billion from cutting ties with Kanye West and discontinuing his popular Yeezy brand with the trendy shoes once retailing between $200-585 per pair.

Adidas also expects to lose up to $534 million in operating profit from the breakup. Confirming this is the declining earnings estimate revisions. Adidas is now expected to have an adjusted loss of -$.1.54 per share this year compared to estimates of $2.13 a share 90 days ago. Plus, fiscal 2024 EPS estimates have declined 53%.



Poor Performance & Competition

Losing the popularity of its Yeezy brand, Adidas could lose many fashion consumers back to it main competitor Nike NKE. Adidas stock is up +12% year to date to top Nike’s +6% and the S&P 500’s +3%.

However, the rebound attempt may be overdone considering the decline in earnings estimates as Adidas stock Is still down -54% over the last two years to largely underperform Nike’s -10% and the benchmark.



Furthermore, over the last decade, Adidas is only up +47% and has continued to lag the S&P 500’s +154%, Nike’s +319%, and the Shoe & Retail Apparel Markets +273%. This purgatory-like performance could continue with other companies like New Balance and Skechers ( SKX ) becoming more fashionable and capitalizing on trends among younger generations.

Bottom Line

Investors will want to be cautious of Adidas stock as the earnings picture continues to decline for the company. With inflation headwinds still affecting the broader Consumer Discretionary sector ending its Yeezy partnership has unfortunately added more financial risk to Adidas and opened the door for increased competition.

