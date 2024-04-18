Bear of the Day: Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

The market has come under pressure in recent days. It can make it very easy for the bears to now look back and give their “I told you so” speeches. Most of them have been watching the whole run, pulling their hair out and screaming at the screen. These Bear of the Day articles are not meant create a bearish story on the broad market. Rather, they are meant to point out earnings trends that investors might not have been aware of. They are trends which are moving in a negative direction, and are single stock stories.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Academy Sports and Outdoors ( ASO ). Academy Sports and Outdoors, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

The company is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable ranking is that several analysts have come out and cut their earnings estimates on the company. Six analysts have brought down their numbers for the current year while four have cut next year’s number. The negative moves have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $7.59 to $6.93 while next year’s number is down from $8.46 to $7.73.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry ranks in the Bottom 23% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There is only a single company in that industry which is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. That is Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Brunswick ( BC ). There are several Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks. These include AMMO (AMMO) and Acushnet ( GOLF ).





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brunswick Corporation (BC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.