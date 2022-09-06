Bear of the Day:IMAX (IMAX)

The market has bounced sharply off the 50-day, en route to the 200-day. After a failure there, it feels like everything is letting loose. To be honest, this could be a great chance for astute investors to buy some solid companies off the lows. But, it’s also a trap for those buying stocks with weak earnings trends that are beginning to get worse. One of those weaker stocks is today’s Bear of the Day. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) IMAX IMAX.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The reason for the unfavorable ranks stems from three analysts cutting their earnings estimates for the current year and four analysts cutting their estimates for next year. The negative revisions have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates from 47 cents to 28 cents for the current year and 92 cents to 83 cents for next year.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry ranks in the Bottom 30% of our Zacks Industry Rank. However, there are two stocks which are currently in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Those two include Zacks Rank #2(Buy) Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) and World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.