Bear of the Day: Yext (YEXT)

Sometimes, all it takes is one earnings report to take a stock from being a potential high-flyer to a tough situation. That’s the case here with today’s Bear of the Day which was just in one of our portfolios at Zacks. After the report, analysts have been slashing earnings estimates. Stocks which have seen negative earnings estimate revisions tend to have worse Zacks Ranks than others. An easy way to uncover stronger earnings trends is by looking for stocks that are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks. Those with weaker ranks like today’s Bear of the Day have much weaker earnings trends.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Yext (YEXT). Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Over the last week, earnings estimates for the current year and next year have come down. The negative revisions have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from a 43-cent loss to a 46-cent loss. Next year’s number has come down from a 38-cent loss to a 40-cent loss. That’s not the sort of EPS movement that investors reward.

Investors looking for other ideas within the same industry have a few options which are in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. iClick Interactive (ICLK) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). There are also several Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks including Elastic (ESTC).

