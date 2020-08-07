Bear of the Day: Western Digital (WDC)

With the market rocketing higher nearly every day, it may feel like the dart board approach works. Most of these stocks are rocketing higher. There’s no way you can lose…right? WRONG my friend. This is a treacherous business. Don’t let the euphoria of a bull market put you at ease. This added caution is not meant to turn you off stocks altogether. Rather, you should be investing in stocks with strong earnings trends. Stocks with the strongest positive earnings trends tend to perform the best year-over-year.

Then there’s the other side of the equation. Stocks which have seen negative earnings revisions coming in. While that is not a guaranteed death knell, it’s also not typically the perfect thing to see. One stock that’s been experiencing negative revisions is today’s Bear of the Day.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Western Digital (WDC). Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Not only is WDC a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), but the Computer – Storage Devices industry ranks in the Bottom 3% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Western Digital has seen earnings estimate revisions to the downside after their last earnings report beat on EPS but missed on revenue. The company guided Q1 EPS at 45 to 65 cents per share, versus previous expectations calling for $1.20. This has caused analysts to cut expectations, bringing next year’s Zacks Consensus Expectation down from $5.35 to $4.97.

Investors looking for other stocks within the same industry don’t have many strong earnings stories to chose from. Currently, there are a few stocks which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks. Those include Netlist (NLST) and Seagate (STX).

