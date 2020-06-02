Bear of the Day: Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
Ulta Beauty ULTA Shopify SHOP Recession Discounted, or FAAMNG Holding Up the Market? Facebook FB Amazon AMZN Netflix NFLX Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double Click Here, See It Free >>
Click to get this free report
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.