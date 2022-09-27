Bear of the Day: Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics SYNA delivered quarterly earnings in early August of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.



This report represents an earnings surprise of 4.88%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of touch-screen technology would post earnings of $3.55 per share when it actually produced earnings of $3.75, delivering a surprise of 5.63%.



Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.



But the main driver of SYNA dropping to the cellar of the Zacks Rank is the fast drop in earnings estimates.



In the past few weeks, the consensus EPS projection had been cut nearly 10% from $13.59 to $12.25.



SYNA is a key player in touch-screen technology across mobile and other applications. So we want to be buyers of SYNA when the EPS estimates turn around. The Zacks Rank will let us know.



Reviewing the Details



Synaptics, which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry, posted revenues of $476.4 million for the quarter ended June 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.30%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $327.8 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.



The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.



Synaptics shares have lost about 48.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -12.8%.



What's Next for Synaptics?



While Synaptics has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?



There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.



Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.