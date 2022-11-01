The COVID-induced work-from-home (WFH) revolution set about a sequence of events that shifted the behavior of consumers around the world. There was a huge increase in purchases related to making your home life more comfortable. It helped provide a tailwind to companies that sold furniture of all types. That huge influx of money has come and gone. Now, furniture retailers are faced with a new normal, and comps which are going to be impossible to meet.

One company struggling to keep up with a high bar is today’s Bear of the Day, Sleep Number SNBR. Sleep Number Corporation offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, and chat as well as through its e-commerce activities. As of January 2, 2022, it operated approximately 648 retail stores in 50 states.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is the series of negative earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days alone, four analysts have slashed their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have dropped current year Zacks Consensus Estimates from $3.49 to $1.70 while next year’s number is off from $4.20 to $1.85.

The Furniture industry is in the Bottom 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are a couple of stocks within the industry that are in the good graces of our Zacks Industry Rank. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Flexsteel Industries FLXS.







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.