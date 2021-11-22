Bear Of The Day: Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify SHOP has been one of the hottest stocks in the e-commerce boom we've seen in recent years, with the pandemic proliferating this digital retail transformation. It might be time to pull some profits on this clear-cut COVID winner after reaching all-time highs on Friday (11/19). Analysts are beginning to rein in their overzealous EPS estimates after a disappointing Q3 report pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

SHOP failed to materially break above $1,700 a share after an over 400% 2-year rally on the back of a 3,800% 5-year moonshot. The stock is now trading at an excessive 35.4x price to sales multiple (nearly 500x P/E), which can't be justified by the company's decelerating growth, especially when coupled with this rising interest rate environment.

The Business

Let me start by saying that this is an incredible business model that has exhibited unbelievable operational performance with an amazing profitable growth narrative. However, it looks like euphoric investors have pushed SHOP alittle too far too fast.

Shopify is the biggest threat to Amazon's AMZN omnipresence in the e-com space as it digitalizes Main Street and breathes life into start-ups and dying brick-and-mortar retailers. Shopify's expanding platform has become a one-stop cloud-based shop for all commerce needs for enterprises of every shape and size.

Shopify's platform powers over 1.7 million businesses' online and in-store commerce from fresh start-ups to household names like Kraft Heinz KHC, General Mills GIS, and Logitech LOGI.

Final Thoughts

Last year, Shopify's push into sudden profitability (initially thought to be years out) exhilarated market participants, and FOMO-ridden momentum has continued to propel this next-generation stock into the stratosphere. It's only a matter of time until gravity inevitably brings this rocket ship back down to reality.

Its significant growth deceleration on top of the Fed's move towards monetary tightening (rising interest rates) will inevitably compress SHOP's excessive valuation multiple.

Consider pulling some profits here as SHOP soars past many analysts' price targets. I like this stock, just not at this crazy valuation. I would be a buyer of this stock on a pullback. $1,300 or lower will be the re-entry price I am looking for with SHOP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.