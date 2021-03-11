Bear of the Day: Regis (RGS)

It is easy to beat up on retail nowadays. Not only was the brick-and-mortar industry under pressure from online e-commerce giants, but the pandemic shutdowns made things worse. It is no wonder that the Retail – Miscellaneous industry ranks in the Bottom 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock in that industry which is also on the wrong side of our Zacks Rank.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Regis (RGS). Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools.

Over the course of the last sixty days, analysts have been cutting their estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have slashed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from a 76-cent loss to a $1.49 loss. Next year’s number has dropped down from 31 cents to 16 cents.

Regis Corporation Price and Consensus

Regis Corporation price-consensus-chart | Regis Corporation Quote

Analysts looking for stocks within the same industry have a few stocks to choose from. There are at least five stocks in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. Among those are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Five Below (FIVE).

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regis Corporation (RGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.