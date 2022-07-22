Bear of the Day: ManpowerGroup (MAN)

ManpowerGroup MAN is still seeing a strong global job market but negative currency exchange is hitting its earnings. Analysts have cut earnings estimates on this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



ManpowerGroup is a global workforce solutions company. It has 3 different brands: Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions. It operates in 75 countries and territories.



A Beat in the Second Quarter



On July 19, 2022, ManpowerGroup reported its second quarter results and beat the Zacks Consensus by $0.02. Earnings were $2.33 versus the consensus of $2.31.



Revenues fell 4% to $5.1 billion but were up 6% in constant currency.



It saw continued strong performance of its higher margin brands, including Experis and Talent Solutions. Manpower saw some supply chain disruptions in certain European markets which hit performance in that brand.



ManpowerGroup Guides Under Consensus on Q3



The strong dollar is hitting. ManpowerGroup gave third quarter guidance below the Zacks Consensus, in the range of $2.19 to $2.27.



That includes an unfavorable currency impact of $0.29. The Zacks Consensus for Q3 had been looking for $2.28.



But ManpowerGroup isn't bearish on the upcoming quarter.



"As we start the third quarter, labor markets remain very solid and demand for talent is strong. We continue to monitor those sectors in Europe where present-day supply-chain disruptions are impacting our business, particularly in the automotive industry," said Jonas Prising, CEO.



"At the same time, we also believe the persistent level of talent shortage represents a significant opportunity for our business," he added.



As a result of the lower guide, analysts have lowered both Q3 and full year estimates.



The 2022 Zacks Consensus has fallen to $8.83 from $8.97 prior to the earnings release. But that's still earnings growth of 22% as ManpowerGroup made just $7.24 last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares Sink in 2022



With fears of a recession climbing, it's not surprising that shares of ManpowerGroup have fallen 18.6% year-to-date.



Who wants to own a staffing company as the economy slows?



Shares are cheap, however, with a forward P/E of just 8.9. But it could be a value trap if earnings estimates are cut further.



Investors do get a dividend, yielding 3.4%, for their troubles.



But investors may want to wait on the sidelines and keep ManpowerGroup on a watch list until there is more certainty in the global economy.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.