Bear of the Day: KB Home (KBH)

KB Home KBH is facing the highest mortgage rates in 20 years. As a result, this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see falling earnings next year.



KB Home is one of the nation's largest homebuilders. It builds in 47 markets from coast to coast.



A Beat in the Third Quarter



KB Home is on a fiscal year calendar so it reported third quarter results on Sep 21. It beat the Zacks Consensus by $0.17, reporting $2.86 compared to the Zacks Consensus of $2.69.



It was the second earnings beat in a row.



It was also a record third quarter, with year-over-year growth in revenue, margins and diluted earnings per share. Total revenue rose 26% to $1.84 billion.



Then what is going wrong for it to be a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)?



Mortgage rates are now 7%.



“The long-term outlook for the housing market remains favorable. However, the combination of rising mortgage interest rates, ongoing inflation and other macro concerns has caused many prospective buyers to pause on their homebuying decision," said Jeffrey Mezger, CEO.



Analysts Cut Full Year 2022 and 2023 Estimates



The analysts are pessimistic as rates continue to rise and sales slow.



4 estimates were lowered for 2022 in the week since the company reported earnings, pushing the Zacks Consensus down to $9.73 from $10.19.



That's still earnings growth of 60.8%, however, as KB Home made $6.05 last year. It will still deliver its big backlog.



But 5 estimates were also lowered in the last week for 2023. That has pushed down the Zacks Consensus to $8.16 from $9.60. That's a decline of 16.2% from 2022 as sales are expected to slow.



Shares are Dirt Cheap



Shares of KB Home have sunk this year as mortgage rates have risen and are down 39.7% year-to-date.



Over the last 2 years, they're down 25.8%. They haven't yet retaken the March 2020 pandemic lows, however.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But it's a stunning reversal in the shares given that it's still reporting record quarters thanks to pandemic demand.



Even with the estimates being cut, KB Home shares are dirt cheap. It's trading with a forward P/E of just 2.6. That's among the lowest P/Es I've seen on a homebuilder this cycle.



It also has a PEG of only 0.37. It has both growth and value.



KB Home is also shareholder friendly and pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.



However, investors who are interested in the homebuilders might want to wait on the sidelines for stabilization in mortgage rates and the economy. It looks like a challenging few months ahead for the homebuilders.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.