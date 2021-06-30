Bear Of The Day: JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is seeing the stock price move higher after an earnings beat… but earnings estimates are moving lower. Let’s take a look at why that is the case in this Bear of the Day article.

Description

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar's principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia.

Earnings History

The first thing I do when I look at stock is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has been able to communicate to the market. A stock that consistently beats is one that has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of JKS, I see two beats, one miss and one quarter that didn’t have a Zacks Consensus Estimate. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For JKS, I see estimates fluctuating.

This quarter has moved from a $0.93 to $0.21.

Next quarter has seen a similar increase from $1.05 to $0.64.

The Zacks Rank is more heavily influenced by the move in the annual numbers, and the movement is negative for those numbers.

There is no 2021 consensus number on the Zacks website.

The 2022 number has moved from $3.26 to $3.00 over the last week.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that are the reason that this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Chart

