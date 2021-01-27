Bear Of The Day: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and it is the Bear of the Day today. Does that mean that I think the stock will trade lower? No… not really. The Bear of the Day is all about why the stock has reached the lowest of the Zacks Rank. Let’s take a look a this stock in the same way we would a name that is the bull of the day.

Description

New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and manufacture of fragrance and flavor products in the United States and internationally.

Earnings History

I see a really good earnings history here for IFF. There are three beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last four quarters. That is certainly not what I expected to see, and by itself, it isn’t enough to make this stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Estimate Revisions

I am seeing some negative earnings estimate revisions of late.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter moved from $1.30 to $1.17 over the 90 days, but that is outside of the window that the Rank looks at. Only estimates movements over the last 60 days will impact the Zacks Rank.

Next quarter saw a move from $1.45 to $1.51, but that was a move from 90 days ago and thus will not impact the Zacks Rank. So a bad move and a good move in estimates, but it is important to know that the annual

The Zacks Rank cares the most about the annual numbers and while 2020 is over, it has yet to be reported. I see the number moving from $5.64 to $5.58. That is not good to see.

The 2021 number has slipped from $6.09 to $6.06 over the last 60 days.

Those are some weak moves lower… and it tells me that most stocks are seeing positive estimate revisions.

Valuation

The valuation for IFF is not crazy. I see a 19x forward earnings multiple … but comes after the company reported a quarter with no growth on an annual basis. The estimates are calling for low single digit growth for 2021.

Price to book at 2x is pretty low… so value investors will still be interested in this stock regardless of where estimates are headed. The 2.4x price to sales multiple is also pretty low.

In the end, this stock doesn’t stink….it might actually smell good in your portfolio when estimates start moving higher.

Chart

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Price and Consensus

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Quote

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

