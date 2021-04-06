Bear of the Day: Guardant Health (GH)

Guardant Health (GH) is a $16 billion medical diagnostics company that specializes in "precision oncology." GH focuses on conquering cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics.



The company's Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory compliance and proactive reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.



As their main competitor in cancer detection is Exact Sciences (EXAS), GH has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2.



Last August, the company received FDA approval for Guardant360 CDx for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor).



The Guardant360 CDx offers patients and clinicians a simple, faster blood test to help inform personalized treatment options. Here's how the company describes their challenge and mission with pioneering innovations in liquid biopsy screening...



Cancer is data starved. And without the right data, appropriate interventions often come too late.



To select the best treatment, doctors and patients must have access to detailed genomic information about the disease. But this information is not easy to get. Traditional tissue biopsies require physical access to tumor tissue and come with serious risks for some patients. And for many patients, they aren’t even an option. In addition, they do little to help detect cancer early, when patients have the best chance at successful treatment.



Why Is Guardant a Zacks #5 Rank?



We owned shares of GH for over a year in my Healthcare Innovators portfolio and just harvested long-term gains of 83% last month after a downturn in the profit outlook.



While I still really like the company, I'm waiting for better visibility on the earnings picture as the company invests heavily in new technologies.



Since the company's Q420 report in late February, EPS consensus for this year has fallen dramatically from a loss of $1.32 to -$3.38. And 2022 estimates have dropped from a loss of 39 cents to -$2.54.



Revenue growth remains exceptional at +28% to $367 million this year and forecast consensus of 44% growth to $530M next year as they are expected to remain a leading innovator in precision oncology.



But the Zacks Rank just looks at EPS momentum relative to 4,000 other companies. So until the earnings outlook improves at GH, there are plenty of better opportunities.



