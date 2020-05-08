Bear of the Day: Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

You don’t have to be an industry insider to recognize that the auto business is taking a big hit during this quarantine. Dealerships are open, but they are facing insurmountable odds. Putting your Hancock on a sales agreement often times means committing significant financial resources not only upfront but for an extended period of time. That’s just not the sort of thing consumers do when they’ve lost their jobs or are concerned with the future. Low rates and deals help get folks in the door, but there is nothing easy about converting those folks to sales.

It’s no wonder that the Automotive – Retail and Wholesale industry is in the Bottom 1% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Today’s Bear of the Day is a company in that industry, Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Group 1 Automotive (GPI).

The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank lies in the series of earnings estimate revisions coming to the downside from analysts all over Wall Street. Over the last thirty days, two analysts have slashed their earnings estimates for the current quarter while four have done so for the current year. The bearish moves have cut current quarter consensus EPS from $3.16 ninety days ago to a loss of $1.96. Current year numbers have come down from $12.05 all the way to $5.97. That would be a contraction of 45.38% year-over-year.

Group 1 Automotive Inc Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive Inc price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive Inc Quote

With the industry down near the bottom of our Zacks Industry Rank, there are no stocks with a Zacks Rank higher than a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). These two stocks are Lithia Motors (LAD) and Titan Machinery (TITN).

