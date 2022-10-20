Bear of the Day: First Majestic Silver (AG)

Remember when the Reddit crowd was making a fortune on AMC and GameStop? Shortly thereafter, they turned their attention to Silver. Only this time, the frenzy never quite caught on. Rather than kicking off a huge rally, silver chopped sideways and then sold off considerably. It has left so many people wondering, why does silver seem to never be able to have its day in the sun?

Looking at earnings estimates for these silver mining companies, it makes sense why they haven’t. Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) First Majestic Silver AG. First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America.

The reason for the unfavorable rank is that analysts have been cutting their earnings estimates for the company. Ninety days ago, the Zacks Consensus Estimate called for 24 cents EPS for this year and 70 cents for next year. That number has been cut down to a 4-cent-loss this year and only 46 cents EPS for next year. That does come on 14% revenue growth for the company this year, so there is a bit of a…wait for it…silver lining.

The Mining – Silver industry ranks in the Bottom 10% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There is, however, one company that is currently in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. That’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Vizsla Silver VZLA. There are also a handful of Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks in the industry. These include Avino Silver ASM and Hecla Mining (HL).

