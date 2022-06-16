Bear of the Day: Double Down Interactive (DDI)

In a market like this, you cannot afford to be caught in the wrong stock. It is tough enough to find profits on companies that are coming through with strong earnings, let alone those that have weak earnings trends. Miss a report and the market is going to pummel you. Keep moving your earnings in the wrong direction and you might never recover.

One way to find stocks with great earnings trends is to lean on the time-tested power of our Zacks Rank. Stocks with the best earnings trends will be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Stocks which have been struggling to deliver consistent earnings results with be the opposite.

Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock that has seen some negative revisions coming from analysts all over Wall Street. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) DoubleDown Interactive DDI. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

The reason for the unfavorable rank is the series of negative earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish sentiment has dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.66 to $1.50 while next year’s number is off from $1.93 to $1.74.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DoubleDown is in the Gaming industry which ranks in the Bottom 14% of our Zacks Industry Rank. For investors looking for other stocks in this industry, DouYu International DOYU is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). There are several other stocks which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks, including Boyd Gaming BYD.

