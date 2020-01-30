Bear of the Day: CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation (CSX) saw its revenue fall in the fourth quarter as coal remains a headwind. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see little earnings growth in 2020.



CSX is an east coast railroad based in Jacksonville, Florida. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services to customers in many markets including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products.



A Beat in the Fourth Quarter



On Jan 16, CSX reported its fourth quarter 2019 results and beat the Zacks Consensus by $0.02, reporting $0.99 versus the consensus of $0.97.



It was the second beat in a row, after the company had posted a rare miss in the second quarter of 2019.



Revenue fell 8% to $2.89 billion due to lower volumes and a negative mix from coal market headwinds.



However, expenses fell 9% to $1.73 billion, drive by continued efficiency gains.



Guidance Light for 2020



Volumes are expected to be flat to down 2% in 2020 as coal is expected to remain a headwind at least through the first half of 2020.



As a result, the analysts have been lowering both 2020 and 2021 estimates.



For 2020, 7 estimates were lowered, and one raised, in the last 30 days which pushed the Zacks Consensus down to $4.20 from $4.46 just 90 days. That's earnings growth that is up just 0.7% as the company made $4.17 in 2019.

These cuts are the reason for the Zacks Rank of Strong Sell.



Estimates for 2021 were also cut in the last month, pushing the 2021 Zacks Consensus down to $4.54 from $4.79 during that time period. That's a rebound in earnings.



Shares Up Year-to-Date



Investors haven't soured on the rails, even as some have had a slowdown in volumes. CSX shares are up 5.9% year-to-date even as the estimates were being cut.





It still has attractive valuations, with a forward P/E of 18.1.



It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.3%.



The Zacks Rank is terrible in the entire industry. None of the railroads are a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stock.



Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) have the best Ranks and all are Zacks Rank #3 (Holds).



Look for a turnaround in the earnings estimates on this group around the middle of the year.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.