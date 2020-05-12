Bear of the Day: Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
Columbia Sportswear Company COLM Global Impacts of COVID-19 First Miss in Five Years in Q1 Inventory Guidance Withdrew Guidance for 2020 What Does the Balance Sheet Look Like? Dividend and Share Buybacks Suspended Earnings Estimates Cut Shares at 3-Year Lows VF Corporation VFC Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.