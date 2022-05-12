It is easy to find a stock to beat up on in this market. Everywhere you look, equities are down 30, 40, 50% off their highs. It does not matter which industry you are looking at either. It used to just be the tech stocks that were getting beat up. That has spread to nearly every corner of the market.

But there are some stocks that have seen not only their prices go down, but also their earnings. One such stock is today’s Bear of the Day, Chuy’s CHUY. Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.

Chuy’s is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) because of negative earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last week alone, three analysts have cut their earnings expectations for the current year. That negative, bearish activity has cut our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.51 to $1.40, while next year’s number is off from $1.68 to $1.64.

Investors looking for other names in the Retail – Restaurants industry should check out a couple of Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks in the same industry. These include Arcos Dorados ARCO and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN).

