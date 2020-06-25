Bear Of The Day: Chico's (CHS)

The retail apocalypse is running rampant amid this global pandemic, and no brick-and-mortar business is safe. Chico’s (CHS) is one such business that has not been immune to the COVID driven economic downturn. CHS has lost over 92% of its value in the past 5 years, and it continues to disappoint investors with a 66% break down so far this year. Sell-side analysts are becoming more pessimistic about this stock and continue to lower expectations pushing this stock down to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Chicos FAS, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chicos FAS, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chicos FAS, Inc. Quote

The Business

Chico’s is a women’s fashion brand that began out of Sanibel, Florida 36 years ago. The company operates three separate retailers, branded Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma.

The peak of this retailer’s performance was back in 2014 but has since fallen prey to the changing digital commerce landscape. Amazon and the other large online retailers have left less versatile firms like Chico’s in the dust. Chico’s operated 1,547 stores in 2014 and has since closed 129 stores and expects to close another 250 over the next three years.

This once women’s fashion icon’s inability to adapt to the digitalizing world has led to a sales decline in the past 18 out of 19 quarters and shareholders have suffered. Chico’s revenue decline is expected to continue in the years to come.

Chico’s bottom line has flipped negative, and its losses are accelerating seemingly every quarter. The business is quickly running out money, and this pandemic may be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Chico’s.

The best thing that could happen to Chico’s at this point is an acquisition. Otherwise, I see this archaic enterprise fizzling into bankruptcy.

CHS is soon to be a penny stock trading at $1.26. This low share price causes accentuated volatility, adding more risk to any investor holding these shares.

Take Away

The retail apocalypse is real, and the COVID-crisis is pushing brick-and-mortar retailers that haven’t adapted to the evolving consumer out of the market. Chico’s is just another domino teetering, ready to fall. There are significant systemic issues with this company, and I would not put any position on this stock at this time.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.