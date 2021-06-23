Bear of the Day: Century Aluminum (CENX)

The recent commodity boom has been very well documented. By now, we have all heard the water cooler talk about how high lumber prices have gotten and how its adding thousands of dollars to the cost of building a new house. The Fed has been chalking this up to something its calling “Transitory inflation.” That should be a warning to folks betting too much on this trend continuing. In fact, going back to lumber prices, things are starting to unwind. Lumber has fallen over 30% from its highs. This is beginning to show up all over the commodity space.

Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock with a lot of commodity exposure, Century Aluminium (CENX). Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Century Aluminum Company Price and Consensus

Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote

Currently, Century Aluminum is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Metal Products – Procurement and Fabrication industry which ranks in the Bottom 47% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the negative Zacks Rank stems from recent earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, analysts have cut their earnings expectations for the current year and next year. The negative revisions have cut the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.53 down to $1.05 while next year’s number is off from $2.12 to $1.76.

There are other stocks within the Metal Products, Procurement and Fabrication industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Those names include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) TriMas (TRS) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) The Timken Company (TKR).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.