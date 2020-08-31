Bear of the Day: Cedar Fair (FUN)
Cedar Fair FUN A combination of bad earnings running into a season of lockdowns make a recipe for disaster for this company. While lockdowns might not last throughout the summer, the stigma of social distancing will likely lead to extreme pressure on business operations. Quarterly Results on August 5 Crucial Analyst Notes Today's Best Stocks from Zacks See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.