Bear Of The Day: CDK Global (CDK)

CDK Global (CD) has slipped to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and it is the Bear of the Day today. Let's take a look at why this stock fell to the lowest Zacks Rank in this Bear of the Day article.

Description

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Earnings History

I see a solid earnings history here with 3 beats in the last 4 quarters. The lone standout was an earnings meet.

Over that time horizon the average positive earnings surprise computes to 16%.

Those are good stats, so why is it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)?

The Zacks Rank does take into account the earnings history, but more than that it looks at earnings estimate revisions.

Earnings Estimates

I see a decrease in earnings estimates for this quarter, next quarter, this full year and next year as well. That is not what investors want to see.

This quarter has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimates fall from $0.79 to $0.65 over the last 30 days. Over that same time horizon the estimate for next quarter slipped to $0.70 from $0.89.

The full year 2020 estimate fell dramatically from $3.23 to $2.60. Most investors are looking forward to 2021 and that number has fallen as well. The 2022 fiscal year has seen estimates fall from $3.41 to $2.78.

Those big negative revisions have all come over the last 30 days and that is what has caused the Zacks Rank to fall.

Valuation

The valuation is a little high given the numbers I see. The 19x forward estimates is right about the historical multiple for the market, but that comes after the company posted a contraction on the topline. I see margins moving in the wrong direction... as operating margins have slipped from 19.5% to 18.8% over the last three quarters.

Chart

CDK Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

CDK Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CDK Global, Inc. Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CDK Global, Inc. (CDK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.