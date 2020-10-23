Bear of the Day: Carlisle (CSL)

Disappointing stocks are everywhere. I’m sorry if I am the one who had to tell you but it’s true. With the market chopping around, worried about Pelosi vs Mnuchin, you know what I mean. We need a deal done now. Actually, it should have happened six months ago…but I digress.

This brings to mind something I like to call the Bear of the Day. Now, before you folks get upset with me for calling out what is inevitably your favorite stock, bear with me for a moment (see what I did there.)

The Bear of the Day to me, is not necessarily, a stock you should run away from. Merely, what I try to do here is shed some light on a situation. Maybe you are a long-term shareholder wondering why, or maybe you are a timid wannabe shareholder that hasn’t yet made the leap. I am not here to steer you either way, but rather, to bring to light some thing you may not have known.

The Zacks Rank allows me to do so. I am, by nature, kinda lazy. Rather than take thousands of hours to analyze each and every stock on Earth, I take the easy route and allow Zacks to do the heavy lifting. Based on earnings estimate revisions from analysts on Wall Street, I make my decision.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Carlisle (CSL). Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank stems from recent negative earnings estimate revisions. Over the last week, two analysts have cut their numbers while one has shaved next year too. The bearish moves have dropped the Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $5.80 to $5.49 while next year’s number is off from $7.50 to $7.11.

Investors looking for other names within the Diversified Operations Industry should check out Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ITT Inc (ITT) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) 3M (MMM).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



ITT Inc. (ITT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.