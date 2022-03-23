Retail is a tough gig no matter how you look at it. One day you are the biggest, brightest star on the block and the next day you are gone and forgotten. With the shift towards online and unexpected global pandemics sinking the brick-and-mortar economy, it has become nearly impossible to thrive. Throw in some inflation here and now you have yet another issue retailers are facing.

These sorts of issues are reflected in earnings estimates coming from analysts all over Wall Street. Bearish sentiment comes in the form of analysts dropping those numbers. Get enough analysts moving to the downside and you get stocks which are not in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Stocks like today’s Bear of the Day, Big Lots BIG.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture, seasonal category, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, and food.

The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank is the series of negative earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, five analysts have cut their estimates for the current year, with only one ticking to the upside, while next year’s numbers have been cut by three analysts. The bearish sentiment has cut down our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $5.70 to $4.91 while next year’s number is off from $6.35 to $5.57.

The Retail – Discount Stores industry ranks in the Bottom 22% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are two stocks within this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Those names include Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Costco Wholesale COST and Target TGT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.