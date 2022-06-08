Bear of the Day: Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products.

The stock continues to probe the 2022 lows after a recent earnings report that has analysts taking down estimates. With the stock off 45% for the year and 55% from all-time highs, it might be too early to start buying.

About the Company

Bath & Body Works is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1963 and employs over 8,000 people.

The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites. The company operates over 1,700 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as over 300 international partner-operated stores.

BBWI is valued at $8.5 billion and has a Forward PE of 9. The company holds a Zacks Style Score of “A” in Value, but “C” in Growth. The stock pays out a dividend with 2.1% yield.

Q1 Earnings

The company reported EPS in mid-May, seeing a 25% beat on the bottom line. Revenues also cam in above expectations at $1.45B vs the $1.43B expected.

However, fiscal year 2022 guidance was cut from $4.56 to a range of $3.80-4.15. Q2 was also reduced, with the company now seeing $0.60-65 v the $0.65 expected. The FY22 cut shows a big range, which tells investors there is a lot of uncertainty down the road.

Management commented that the business is very strong and they saw positive store transaction trends and engagement. However, they reduced their outlook due to investment into IT, the customer loyalty program and increases in inflationary pressures.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bath & Body Works, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bath & Body Works, Inc. Quote

Estimates

The guidance forced analyst to cut estimates across the board.

For the current quarter, estimates have dropped from $0.68 to $0.63, or 7%. For the current year, estimates fell from $4.62 to $4.01, or 13%.

In addition to estimates going lower, analysts are dropping price targets as well. Since the earnings report we have seen the following firms drop their price targets:

JPM Chase: $67 to $63

Credit Suisse: $64 to $49

BMO: $83 to $65

Goldman Sachs: $85 to $61

UBS: $102 to $70

Technical Take

BBWI broke the 200-day moving average the first week of 2022 and hasn’t looked back. The stock is now down about 45% on the year as it trades below all the big moving averages.

The stock is barley off the lows seen in May and if that area was taken out, the stock could fall into the $20s.

Investors looking at the stock should eyeball the $23-27 area, which was the trading range before the pandemic.

In Summary

While the company did perform last quarter, Bed & Body Works has some issues over the short term. Investors should be patient while the company sorts through those issues, especially the inflationary headwinds.

For now, a better retail option might be Ulta Beauty (ULTA). The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and the company is coming off a 42% EPS beat last month.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.