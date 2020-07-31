Bear Of The Day: Barnes Group (B)

Barnes Group (B) has slipped to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and that comes despite posting a good sized beat just a few days ago. Let's take a look at why Barnes Group (B) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in this Bear of the Day article.

Description

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

Earnings History

The Zacks Rank cares more about earnings estimate revisions that the earnings history, but one look at the earnings history for B, and you have to smile. I see the company posting 4 straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate with an average positive earnings surprise of 22%.

Estimate Revisions

Over the last week or so, estimates have fallen for B. This quarter slipped to 34 cents from 37 cents and next quarter dropped a penny.

Stretch that time horizon out to 60 days and the drops increase to 4 cents and 3 cents respectively.

The Zacks Rank cares more about the full year numbers and only this year has fallen. I see that number moving from $1.82 to $1.75 over the last 60 days and that is what pushed this stock to become a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)

Chart

Barnes Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Barnes Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Barnes Group, Inc. Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.